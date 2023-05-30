Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

