Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,434,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

