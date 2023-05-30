Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 221 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.