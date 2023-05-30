First Trust Advisors LP Sells 59,925 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

