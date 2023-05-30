First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 144,154 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 362.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of MillerKnoll worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

