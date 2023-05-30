First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CTS opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Company Profile



CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also

