First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,276,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.