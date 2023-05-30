First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.73 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of CSW Industrials worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.79. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also

