First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $15,486,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 213,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

