First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,581 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 53,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

