First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 880.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Delek US worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delek US Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.