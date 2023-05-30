EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.