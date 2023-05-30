Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.93 Million Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.54% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $44,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $932.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

