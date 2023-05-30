Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.82 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of SSR Mining worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

See Also

