Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 34,849 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $45,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $45,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 315.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

