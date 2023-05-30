Dempze Nancy E Buys 470 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $745,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 746,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,754,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,883 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

