Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

