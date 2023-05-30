Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 104,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Rocket Lab USA worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,410 shares of company stock valued at $589,861. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

