Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,692 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

