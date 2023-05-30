Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,225 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 19.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

