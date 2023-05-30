Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,954 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,397,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Syneos Health Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.62.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.