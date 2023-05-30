Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 819.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

