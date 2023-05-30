Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,019,000 after buying an additional 115,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

