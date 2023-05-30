Blair William & Co. IL Has $611,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,778 shares of company stock worth $2,786,309. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

