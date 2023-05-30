Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE KKR opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.