Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

