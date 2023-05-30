Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

