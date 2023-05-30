Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

