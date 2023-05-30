Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

