Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

