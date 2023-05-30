Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,117,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,042,901 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Amazon.com worth $3,705,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

