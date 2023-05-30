Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Adecoagro worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

Further Reading

