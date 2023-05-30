13,236 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 26,814.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,957,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,912,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

