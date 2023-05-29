Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $25.81 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.20%.

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

