Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE WAL opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

