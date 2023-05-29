Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Matson worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Matson by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $1,764,803. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

