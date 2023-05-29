Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,217 shares of company stock worth $2,271,507. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.