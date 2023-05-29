Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BOH opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

