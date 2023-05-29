Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

VV stock opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

