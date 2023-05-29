The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Honest worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Honest by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 279,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 240,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Honest

Honest Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $48,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $48,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,227 shares of company stock valued at $299,151. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HNST opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest Company Profile

Get Rating

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

