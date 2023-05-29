Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,953 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

