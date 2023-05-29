STAR Financial Bank Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

