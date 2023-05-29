Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

