Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SONY opened at $95.98 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

