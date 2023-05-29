ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

