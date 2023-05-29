ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,295 shares of company stock valued at $514,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

