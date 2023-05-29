Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $599,000 in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 81,243 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PSFE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $592.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

