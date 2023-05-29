Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $472,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 382.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,236,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $246.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.02.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.38.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

