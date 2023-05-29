Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 323,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 68,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.