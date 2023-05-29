RENASANT Bank Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RENASANT Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

